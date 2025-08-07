Previous
Signs of Bactrocera oleae by matsonnestam
Signs of Bactrocera oleae

The olive tree, housing the olive flies, small creatures, big nuisance, but who cares. The tree is beautiful and will survive anyway. We will give it some real TLC when the time is right.
Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
