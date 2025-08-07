Sign up
99 / 365
Signs of Bactrocera oleae
The olive tree, housing the olive flies, small creatures, big nuisance, but who cares. The tree is beautiful and will survive anyway. We will give it some real TLC when the time is right.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
0
365
E-M5
7th August 2025 4:31pm
View Info
tree
,
insects
,
garden
,
olives
