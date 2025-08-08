Previous
A Vespa racing down the street in Castel Gandolfo by matsonnestam
100 / 365

A Vespa racing down the street in Castel Gandolfo

This will be my 100'th upload, an image of a Vespa racing upwards on a street in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

I knew, already when pressing the shutter button, that he had passed my depth of field, but who has time to change the camera settings?
