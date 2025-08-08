Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
A Vespa racing down the street in Castel Gandolfo
This will be my 100'th upload, an image of a Vespa racing upwards on a street in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.
I knew, already when pressing the shutter button, that he had passed my depth of field, but who has time to change the camera settings?
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
8th August 2025 10:32am
Tags
street
,
italy
,
motorcycle
,
vespa
,
castelgandolfo
