The guitars on my wall

I was challenged to use a camera setting that I rarely or basically never use.



I started with the obvious one. iAuto it is called on my Om-D. I am sure that there are similar setting on your gear. It means that the camera decides everything, aperture, shutter speed, iso, filters, everything. Yes, obviously I normally want more control. At the same time I also went back to jpeg output, no post processing allowed.



So, here are my three current guitars on the wall in my studio. The one to the left, the guitalele, is decorated with the student basker that I wore during my time at the university in Stockholm.



Shot in the light of the lamps and windows nearby. No post processing applied.



Tomorrow, I’ll go for another setting. See you then.