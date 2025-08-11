A Pine and an almost full moon

I was challenged to use settings that I never use on the camera. Consequently, I dialed it to Scenes - Landscape to try to capture the almost full moon above the skies of the roman pine trees. I also activated the digital 2X zoom, that I never use.



The manual that came with the camera does not give much information about what the mode means but here is what chatgpt tells me about that setting after having looked at the image:



"I can give a qualified guess based on the image about what the camera did in “Scene – Landscape”:



• It seems to have chosen a small aperture for a large depth of field (both the tree and the moon are sharp).

• The shutter speed seems to have been short enough to freeze the trees despite the evening light, which suggests that the ISO is raised somewhat.

• The focus point seems to have been quite far away, probably near infinity focus.

• The colors look a little more saturated than neutral, especially in the green and blue, which is often part of the “Landscape” profile."



Anyway it is a morning (not evening as chatgpt assumed) picture and as in this particular challenge I allow the camera to do all the work exporting into jpeg, not post processing applied.

