A highlighted Cucciolo by matsonnestam
104 / 365

A highlighted Cucciolo

I was challenged to use camera settings that I never or rarely use and today I dialed to Scenes - Highlights on my Olympus OM-D. I did the shots this morning. The sun was not really yet above the mountain range in the south.

Initially, I did not really see much effect of the setting but studying I think that the camera compensated for the reflections from the bright and reflective terracotta terrace floor giving a smoother exposure throughout the image.

All in all, I am fairly happy with the result. However, I think that I might get the same or very similar results on my own in this particular situation. After all, this is the situation, here in southern Italy when I take most of my images.

As for previous images in this challenge, no post processing applied.
Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@kali66 Scenes and highlights this time. I will try shadows tomorrow.
August 12th, 2025  
