Datura stramonium in the shadows by matsonnestam
Datura stramonium in the shadows

From Wikipedia:

"Datura stramonium, known by the common names thornapple, jimson weed, or devil's trumpet, is a poisonous flowering plant in the Daturae tribe of the nightshade family Solanaceae. Its likely origin was in Central America, and it has been introduced in many world regions. It is an aggressive invasive weed in temperate climates and tropical climates across the world."

Invasive, indeed, we find it everywhere.

I was challenged to use settings I never or rarely use. Toady, I turned the camera to Scenes - Shadows hoping for somewhat of a low key image. The flower just getting some sunlight this morning got my attention.

No post-processing applied.

13th August 2025

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
August 13th, 2025  
