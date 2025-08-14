Soft tone - with a frame

I was challenged to use settings on my camera that I never use. I dialed to Artistic.



My initial thought was to make a collage of four different artistic modes on the camera, Colourful, Soft focus, Pale and light colour and this one Soft tone.



I went all in and added all the extra effects that were available, downloaded and reviewed and then decided against the idea of collage. This was simply much better than all the others. I actually like the added frame reminiscent of old school analogue and negative photography.



No post processing applied.