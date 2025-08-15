Tarentola mauritanica

"Tarentola mauritanica, known as the common wall gecko, is a species of gecko native to the western Mediterranean area of North Africa and Europe. A nocturnal animal with a predominantly insectivorous diet, it is commonly observed on walls in urban environments in warm coastal areas; it can be found further inland, especially in Spain where it has a tradition of cohabitation with humans as an insect hunter. A robust species, up to 15 cm (6 inches) long, its tubercules are enlarged and give the species a spiny armoured appearance.



The species was first described by Carl Linnaeus in 1758. It is also known as Moorish gecko, crocodile gecko, European common gecko, and, regionally, as tarantola, osga, salamanquesa, and dragó."



A baby animal (just about 5 cm long) of the species was climbing on the wall here in Rocca di Papa, just outside of Rome. It was slow, slow enough to get my camera and capture it.



For the challenge of using settings that I really do not use, I dialed to scenes macro (never used), enabled use of the macro function of the lens (often used) and turned on the digital zoom (zometime time used).



I really wanted to adjust the tilt in post processing, but in this challenge, it is straight out of camera, no postprocessing allowed.