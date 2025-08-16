Previous
Cucciolo - in a soft sepia by matsonnestam
108 / 365

Cucciolo - in a soft sepia

Continuing my challenge to use camera settings that I never ever use. Camera dialed to artistic - soft sepia, the cat in the basket, a classic motif.

Today I went through with basically all the remaining artistic modes, this one came out the best. I guess the motif and the setting suited each others. It is so nice that I will Instagram it. (you will get a link in the comments).

I have many thoughts about this my venture into camera settings. I intend to wrap everything up in my post tomorrow when I will use the setting (or as close as possible) that I suggested to my get pushed partner of the week.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mats ace
My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DNakwfOIAAd/
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact