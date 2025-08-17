Tomatoes - my other summertime hobby

Photo Challenge Wrap-Up



It’s time to wrap up my get pushed weekly challenge of using camera settings that I rarely (or never) use.



Today I set the camera to Aperture Priority (almost always on), f/8 (which happens often enough) and ISO Low (the lowest available was 200). I never use this setting, I usually leave ISO on Auto. The idea was to mimic the settings I had asked my get pushed partner to try. The image is straight out of the camera, with no post-processing.



In this particular setup, I realized I need to be much more mindful of available light. Morning shots of the same subject came out shaky, while midday ones were fine. The closed aperture and low ISO required a lot more light.



So, what did I learn during the week?



I'm still very much in an analog photographic mindset. I set the camera to P, find focus and exposure, compose, and shoot. There’s not much experimentation with what the camera itself can do in the moment. Faster autofocus and immediate adjustments could actually support creativity. That said, I really liked some of the shots I captured this week, especially the ones with artistic soft-focus settings.



At the same time, I also noticed I got a bit lazy. I didn’t always double-check aperture and shutter speed for focus and clarity before pressing the shutter. Back in the film days I always did, because each frame mattered. Now it’s easy to take the “review later” approach, since you can always shoot again at no extra cost.



Finally, I need to be better at planning my shots: What story am I trying to tell? Which tools should I use, and how should I set them up? I also need to embrace the modern digital workflow more fully, maybe the camera can be a better tool than the old analog SLR I used to carry around.



Many thanks to my get pushed partner of the week for the inspiration and reflections this challenge brought me!





