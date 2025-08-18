Previous
Cherry tomatoes - on the vine by matsonnestam
110 / 365

Cherry tomatoes - on the vine

My get pushed challenge this week is to use the flash to fill in when working in bright sunlight.

Today, I am just testing the setup, does the flash even flare? And how well do you see the effects even in bright sunlight?

So here are some cherry tomatoes still ripening on the vine of the plant in midday Italian sunlight brightened up with an additional flash mounted on my camera.

To compare, I took alternative shots with the flash disabled. This particular one came out better with the flash than without it. I like the small almost rectangular reflections in the fruit of the flash.

As for the challenge of last week, I will leave the images as they are in jpeg output right out of the camera. After all, this is all about how to learn to use your equipment.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

@kali66 my first attempt on your challenge. It was a bit of a chore just mounting the flash and get it to work.
August 18th, 2025  
hopefully once it is set up you will be free to play with it some more. Tomatoes look good, in a couple of weeks i will be sowng my seeds
August 18th, 2025  
