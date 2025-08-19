Sign up
Flowers in the flash
Continuing on my challenge on using a fill in flash. Here are the hydrangea in late bloom, illuminated from behind by the sun and from the front by the on camera mounted flash.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
19th August 2025 3:14pm
Tags
flowers
,
bloom
,
hydrangea
,
flash
,
get-pushed-681
Mats
ace
@kali66
Next try on the challenge, still playing around
August 19th, 2025
