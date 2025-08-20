Red Rental Vespas

An ongoing challenge: try to use your camera equipment as much as possible, and don’t rely too heavily on post-processing. This time I was challenged to mount my flash and use it as fill-in light when shooting in bright daylight.



My counter-challenge was to use camera settings she would normally never touch. My challenge partner chose “selective colour” – a feature my camera doesn’t have, but hers does.



So, for me, why not try both? The flash on-camera, and later selective colour editing in Lightroom. Yes, I know that’s kind of cheating, but here we go.



This photo shows a rental outlet in Rome that offers tourists and passersby Vespas – some in the iconic red, others not. I used fill-in flash, and I like how it reflects in the headlights of the scooters, almost as if they were switched on. Afterwards, I post-processed the image in Lightroom by selecting the Vespas and desaturating the rest.



My first attempt at selective colour, but with a subject I’ve wanted to try for a long time.