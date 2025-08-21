Sign up
Bombus ephippiatus - or another vespa?
Continuing the challenge with fill-in flash, this time in macro. The flash reflects in the shields above its eyes, almost like a pair of polished goggles.
Shot in macro mode with on-camera flash as fill-in. Cropped, but otherwise straight out of the camera.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
21st August 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
flash
,
ootc
,
get-pushed-681
Mats
ace
@kali66
More flash fill-in, this time in macro mode.
August 21st, 2025
