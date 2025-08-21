Previous
Bombus ephippiatus - or another vespa? by matsonnestam
113 / 365

Bombus ephippiatus - or another vespa?

Continuing the challenge with fill-in flash, this time in macro. The flash reflects in the shields above its eyes, almost like a pair of polished goggles.

Shot in macro mode with on-camera flash as fill-in. Cropped, but otherwise straight out of the camera.
Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@kali66 More flash fill-in, this time in macro mode.
August 21st, 2025  
