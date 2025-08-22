Pius XII?

Going to Castel Gandolfo, mindful of the ongoing challenges. I used my fill-in flash (as suggested in my get pushed challenge) with no post-processing allowed, neither within nor outside of camera (the b2b challenge).



I was also asked: “Why not try a portrait?”



What do you do? Only papal memorability in the museum - no obvious subjects for intimate portraits nearby…



And there it was: a worn souvenir in plaster depicting Pius XII, the war pope, in a lunch restaurant full of telephones and radios from the same era. The statue now having lost the fingers for the blessing, he now simply holds the phone. Maybe a sign of the times?



Shot with fill in flash in midday sun. No post processing applied.