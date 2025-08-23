Previous
What's for dinner? Gazpacho! by matsonnestam
What's for dinner? Gazpacho!

The end of another week, the end of another “get pushed” challenge. Wrapping up with one last fill-in flash shot of my homegrown vegetables being selected for dinner.

The image is heavily post-processed in Lightroom, mostly just for fun. Maybe it could even fit in a brochure about visiting the Mediterranean and enjoying its fresh vegetables?

So, what did I learn during the week with the slow, weak flash that came at no extra cost mounted on top of my camera?

- It can be surprisingly useful for creative effects. In another case, an earlier image, it reflected nicely in the scooters’ headlights, giving the illusion that they were alive.
- As you can see in this picture, it can act as a secondary light source, brightening shadows.
- But you need to remember whether it’s on or off. It’s an extra thing to manage every time you press the shutter.

Anyway, I had fun. Thanks kali for the challenge!
Mats ace
@kali66 My last attempt on your challenge. The vegetables are lit from behind, the flash adding light from the front. But, as said lots of post processing this time :)
August 23rd, 2025  
kali ace
They look very fresh and vibrant. you are a great push partner because you really explore an idea.
August 23rd, 2025  
