What's for dinner? Gazpacho!

The end of another week, the end of another “get pushed” challenge. Wrapping up with one last fill-in flash shot of my homegrown vegetables being selected for dinner.



The image is heavily post-processed in Lightroom, mostly just for fun. Maybe it could even fit in a brochure about visiting the Mediterranean and enjoying its fresh vegetables?



So, what did I learn during the week with the slow, weak flash that came at no extra cost mounted on top of my camera?



- It can be surprisingly useful for creative effects. In another case, an earlier image, it reflected nicely in the scooters’ headlights, giving the illusion that they were alive.

- As you can see in this picture, it can act as a secondary light source, brightening shadows.

- But you need to remember whether it’s on or off. It’s an extra thing to manage every time you press the shutter.



Anyway, I had fun. Thanks kali for the challenge!