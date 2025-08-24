Previous
The week of the cat 1: Lara by matsonnestam
The week of the cat 1: Lara

A new week, a new get pushed challenge. This time I am asked for cat portraits.

Here is a first one: Lara.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

Mats ace
@spanishliz here is a portrait of Lara for you
August 24th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Lovely!
August 24th, 2025  
