Previous
116 / 365
The week of the cat 1: Lara
A new week, a new get pushed challenge. This time I am asked for cat portraits.
Here is a first one: Lara.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
2
1
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
24th August 2025 4:43pm
Tags
cat
,
get-pushed-682
Mats
ace
@spanishliz
here is a portrait of Lara for you
August 24th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely!
August 24th, 2025
