The week of the cat 2: Cucciolo by matsonnestam
The week of the cat 2: Cucciolo

I was asked to do cat portraits, here is Cucciolo, just awake from his morning nap in leisure chair in my studio.

Post processed to remove objects in the background.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
32% complete

