Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
117 / 365
The week of the cat 2: Cucciolo
I was asked to do cat portraits, here is Cucciolo, just awake from his morning nap in leisure chair in my studio.
Post processed to remove objects in the background.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
117
photos
12
followers
17
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
31st December 2011 11:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
lightroom
,
get-pushed-682
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close