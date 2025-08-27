The week of the cat 4: Mimí – on the hunt for me

My challenge this week is cat portraits. Mimí and Lara were particularly requested. Both live in my garden, so I thought it would be easy to capture them.



Today I noticed Mimí slouching under the laurels of the hedge that fences off my garden. I kept my distance, pushed both optical and digital zooms to their maximum, and sat down with the camera to my eye, framing what looked like an almost Renaissance scene.



In the very same moment she burst forward, springing straight at me. Luckily, my autofocus kept up. All she really wanted, of course, was to be cuddled.



Do those serene, sleeping and cuddling cats we see on canvases or Christmas cloths even exist?