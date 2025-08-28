Sign up
120 / 365
120 / 365
The week of the cat 5: Harvesting home grown potatoes
I am asked for cat portraits, but the cats, even the domestic ones, do not want to cooperate.
Therefore, today, you will have to settle for a study of my just harvested potatoes pulled up of the garden soil.
Shot in the afternoon, sun from the west, no post processing applied.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
120
photos
12
followers
17
following
32% complete
Tags
potatoes
,
gardening
,
ootc
,
backyardfarmer
,
get-pushed-682
,
b2b-2
