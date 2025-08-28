Previous
The week of the cat 5: Harvesting home grown potatoes

I am asked for cat portraits, but the cats, even the domestic ones, do not want to cooperate.

Therefore, today, you will have to settle for a study of my just harvested potatoes pulled up of the garden soil.

Shot in the afternoon, sun from the west, no post processing applied.
