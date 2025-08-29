The week of the cat 6: Mimí – mostly in black

Wrapping up another get pushed challenge, I was asked to do cat portraits. Apparently, previous images on the subject sparked some interest. My counter-challenge was “mostly in black.”



Almost a week later, what did I learn?

• Cats are notoriously difficult to stage or get to cooperate. How do they do it in films, I really wonder? There must be lots of false starts when the cat simply slips out of the frame, or disappears off to be cuddled or fed.

• Sometimes the cats aren’t even around – they show up only when they please. You need to improvise to get the shot.

• But sometimes you may get an opportunity – just grab it with the equipment you have at hand.



In this shot, both cropped and post-processed, I tried to give it a “mostly in black” look. Mimí, slouching on top of my black Skoda, leaving those nice light reflections in the roof. All done from a daylight photo, finished in Lightroom.