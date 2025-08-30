A white chair - mostly in white

A pause. A pause from the ever-ongoing challenges. And suddenly, you ask yourself: What do I do now? What theme should guide the daily chore of snapping and uploading a picture? Today, the ever-ongoing “52 Week Challenge” saved me. Why not try “Mostly in White”?



I grabbed an off-white garden chair, turned it into a still life, placed it in front of my newly renovated off-white facade, and clicked away. Simple enough. But how much “white” can an image carry without losing its character? Straight out of the camera, it still wasn’t enough.



The process became a balancing act. I wanted lightness, but not sterility; simplicity, but not emptiness. The hardest part was respecting the “mostly.” Not everything should be white. The cushion had to remain - without it, the photo would have lost its meaning.



So this image isn’t about a perfect wall or a flawless chair. It’s about letting one element dominate while others quietly resist, within the whiteness of it all.