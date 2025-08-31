Previous
While waiting, why not a coffee? by matsonnestam
123 / 365

While waiting, why not a coffee?

In the middle of waiting – sometimes all you need is a cup of coffee. A pause in everyday life, captured with my phone
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
33% complete

