Previous
Next
126 / 365
Our garden gate
Some times you try too hard, and the result is thereafter. An HDR merge of way too many shots, where the focus is off from the start, blurry it becomes indeed.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
2
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
127
photos
13
followers
17
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
3rd September 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hdr
,
lightroom
,
photomerge
Mats
ace
@allsop
more architecture, this time the gate leading out of our garden.
September 4th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Super gate. 👍
September 4th, 2025
