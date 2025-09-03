Previous
Our garden gate by matsonnestam
Our garden gate

Some times you try too hard, and the result is thereafter. An HDR merge of way too many shots, where the focus is off from the start, blurry it becomes indeed.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats
@allsop more architecture, this time the gate leading out of our garden.
September 4th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Super gate. 👍
September 4th, 2025  
