The terrace as seen from the living room

Architecture photography – wrap-up



Wrapping up my get-pushed challenge on architecture photography – both outdoors and indoors should work out fine.



Here’s my final attempt for now: an indoor study of the door leading out to the terrace of the house where I live. It’s an HDR stack of seven shots, from +3 to –3 exposure, aiming to capture detail both through the window and inside the room. I used tripod and level gauges, but still had to make some corrections for alignment and symmetry in Lightroom afterwards.



So, what did I learn after these four tries?



It’s much harder than you think! Level gauges and tripods help, but the eye will always catch some small angle that isn’t quite right. Composition and lighting are tricky – you can’t always place the tripod exactly where you want, and you can’t control the light. You have to rely on the available positions and natural light, which will affect both perspective and colour temperature. After this challenge, I’ve gained great respect for photographers who do catalogue images for real estate and hotels. They work under the same constraints and still manage to produce excellent results.



Many thanks to Andrew-Bede Allsop for the challenge!