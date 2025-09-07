Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
130 / 365
A Blood Moon over the hills of Rocca di Papa
A full lunar eclipse tonight, difficult to capture as the volcanic mountain range hides my view to the east. I had to wait.
Eventually it appeared in the skies over the hills.
Shot using a tripod and a very long exposure. Post processed in Lightroom to highlight the golden shade of the moon itself while the rest of the scene was desaturated all the way down.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
130
photos
13
followers
18
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
7th September 2025 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
landscape
,
eclipse
,
lightroom
,
trpod
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close