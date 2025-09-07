Previous
A Blood Moon over the hills of Rocca di Papa by matsonnestam
A Blood Moon over the hills of Rocca di Papa

A full lunar eclipse tonight, difficult to capture as the volcanic mountain range hides my view to the east. I had to wait.

Eventually it appeared in the skies over the hills.

Shot using a tripod and a very long exposure. Post processed in Lightroom to highlight the golden shade of the moon itself while the rest of the scene was desaturated all the way down.
Mats

Photo Details

