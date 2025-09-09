Cherry tomatoes maturing on the vine in the style of Michael Kenna
My get pushed challenge this week is to do pictures in the style of someone else, famous or not, contemporary or classic.
Today I have chosen Michael Kenna known for mysterious photographs, often made at dawn or in the dark hours of night, concentrating primarily on the interaction between the natural landscape and human-made structures. Kenna is both a diurnal and nocturnal photographer, fascinated by light when it is most pliant. With long time-exposures, which might last throughout the night, his photographs often record details that the human eye is not able to perceive. You may read more and see his pictures here: https://www.michaelkenna.net/index2.php
He works in analogue during dusk or dawn, myself in digital and mostly in daylight. The shutter speed on my camera is measured in milliseconds. But, why not try anyway.
This image is in particular inspired by his studies of Italian gardens and landscapes.
Shot from the ground in colour, turned into B&W in Lightroom.