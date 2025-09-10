My garden path in the style of Max A Rush

My get pushed challenge of the week is to emulate other photographers. Today, as I am mostly limited to taking photos in my garden, I turned to Max A. Rush, celebrated as the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2025. He describes himself as both naturalist and artist, each drawing on the other.
Given my constraints – no full-frame, self-designed digital camera, and no clear views of the sky from my garden – I still tried to capture the spirit: water in the air (it was raining), a morning shot, but unfortunately no sun glint at all.
I've tagged you in my first offeting