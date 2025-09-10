Previous
My garden path in the style of Max A Rush by matsonnestam
133 / 365

My garden path in the style of Max A Rush

My get pushed challenge of the week is to emulate other photographers. Today, as I am mostly limited to taking photos in my garden, I turned to Max A. Rush, celebrated as the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2025. He describes himself as both naturalist and artist, each drawing on the other.

You can read more about him and see his work here: https://www.maxarush.com

Given my constraints – no full-frame, self-designed digital camera, and no clear views of the sky from my garden – I still tried to capture the spirit: water in the air (it was raining), a morning shot, but unfortunately no sun glint at all.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mats ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond my next attempt
September 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
His work is fabulous!

I've tagged you in my first offeting
September 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact