Sunrise over Autostrade del Sole (A1) in the style of David Michael Kennedy by matsonnestam
Sunrise over Autostrade del Sole (A1) in the style of David Michael Kennedy

My get pushed challenge this week is to take photos in the style of another photographer – classical or contemporary, unknown or famous.

This week we travelled at sunrise along one of the classic Italian highways. And why not try to emulate an iconic album cover: Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. Bruce himself selected the original image.

Here I am, sitting in the passenger seat in September, watching the sun rise in the east. David Michael Kennedy, who took the photograph for the album, was instead seated in a car in winter. In his picture you see snow on the windshield; here you see traces of rain.

You can read more about David Michael Kennedy and see his work here: https://www.davidmichaelkennedy.com. The story about the Nebraska album and artwork can be found here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nebraska_(album).

The image was taken in colour and then almost completely desaturated in Lightroom. I kept a hint of tint in the clouds to preserve the morning feeling.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond My next attempt
September 14th, 2025  
