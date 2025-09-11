Sunrise over Autostrade del Sole (A1) in the style of David Michael Kennedy
My get pushed challenge this week is to take photos in the style of another photographer – classical or contemporary, unknown or famous.
This week we travelled at sunrise along one of the classic Italian highways. And why not try to emulate an iconic album cover: Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. Bruce himself selected the original image.
Here I am, sitting in the passenger seat in September, watching the sun rise in the east. David Michael Kennedy, who took the photograph for the album, was instead seated in a car in winter. In his picture you see snow on the windshield; here you see traces of rain.