My insect infested laurel in the style of JackieR by matsonnestam
My insect infested laurel in the style of JackieR

My get pushed challenge this week is to take photos in the style of another photographer – classical or contemporary, unknown or famous.

JackieR – or @30pics4jackiesdiamond as many of us know her – began her photographic journey here on 365project in order to attend her daughter’s Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award ceremony. Her daughter could only bring one guest, but if Jackie completed a challenge she was also allowed to join. You can read the full story here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-09-04

JackieR specialises in close-up macros full of detail and beauty. Here I am making a humble attempt to follow her style. With no neatly pruned flowerbeds around, I turned to some insect-infested laurel leaves instead.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond and my last attempt :)
September 14th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I'm honoured!! But chuffed with my kingfishers I did for you!!
September 14th, 2025  
