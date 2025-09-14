My insect infested laurel in the style of JackieR

My get pushed challenge this week is to take photos in the style of another photographer – classical or contemporary, unknown or famous.
JackieR – or @30pics4jackiesdiamond as many of us know her – began her photographic journey here on 365project in order to attend her daughter’s Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award ceremony. Her daughter could only bring one guest, but if Jackie completed a challenge she was also allowed to join. You can read the full story here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-09-04
JackieR specialises in close-up macros full of detail and beauty. Here I am making a humble attempt to follow her style. With no neatly pruned flowerbeds around, I turned to some insect-infested laurel leaves instead.