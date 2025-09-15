A high key Mandevilla

My get pushed challenge this week is to shoot in high key. As usual, when I get a technical challenge like this, I first need to understand how it works.
How should I set up the camera? What can I do in post-processing? Are there extra tools to use – a flash, a tripod? Thanks to the helpful tutorial my get pushed partner @annied shared with me, I got some hints to get started.
For this image, I took one of our Mandevillas and placed it in front of our newly painted off-white wall. I overexposed and processed it in Lightroom. I guess it’s still not quite high key, and I’ll keep working on that for the next one. I’ll also try to be more mindful about the negative space around the main subject.