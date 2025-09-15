Previous
A high key Mandevilla by matsonnestam
138 / 365

A high key Mandevilla

My get pushed challenge this week is to shoot in high key. As usual, when I get a technical challenge like this, I first need to understand how it works.

How should I set up the camera? What can I do in post-processing? Are there extra tools to use – a flash, a tripod? Thanks to the helpful tutorial my get pushed partner @annied shared with me, I got some hints to get started.

For this image, I took one of our Mandevillas and placed it in front of our newly painted off-white wall. I overexposed and processed it in Lightroom. I guess it’s still not quite high key, and I’ll keep working on that for the next one. I’ll also try to be more mindful about the negative space around the main subject.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
37% complete

Photo Details

Mats ace
@annied My first attempt just to understand what it is about
September 15th, 2025  
