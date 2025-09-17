Previous
I am Lara - in Low Key by matsonnestam
I am Lara - in Low Key

I was tending to try another high key image as part of my on-going get pushed challenge, but the reactions I got yesterday seemed to indicate that I already had completed it.

So, why not try the opposite instead. Lara, here agin in the same spot as yesterday but now in an image in low key. I tried in particular to capture the sun halo in her fur.
Mats

Madeleine Pennock ace
I enjoy the highlighted eye with the catch light!
September 17th, 2025  
