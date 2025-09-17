Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
I am Lara - in Low Key
I was tending to try another high key image as part of my on-going get pushed challenge, but the reactions I got yesterday seemed to indicate that I already had completed it.
So, why not try the opposite instead. Lara, here agin in the same spot as yesterday but now in an image in low key. I tried in particular to capture the sun halo in her fur.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
140
photos
14
followers
18
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
17th September 2025 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
halo
,
low-key
Madeleine Pennock
ace
I enjoy the highlighted eye with the catch light!
September 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close