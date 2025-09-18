Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
141 / 365
Low Key Dandelion Clocks
Continuing my journey into high- and low-key photography, here are some dandelion clocks beautifully illuminated from behind by the afternoon sun.
Shot in daylight at normal exposure and post-processed in Lightroom to darken the background even further.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
141
photos
14
followers
18
following
38% complete
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
18th September 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dandelion
,
garden
,
low-key
