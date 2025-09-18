Previous
Low Key Dandelion Clocks by matsonnestam
141 / 365

Low Key Dandelion Clocks

Continuing my journey into high- and low-key photography, here are some dandelion clocks beautifully illuminated from behind by the afternoon sun.

Shot in daylight at normal exposure and post-processed in Lightroom to darken the background even further.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact