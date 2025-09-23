Previous
Autumn Leaves by matsonnestam
146 / 365

Autumn Leaves

The falling leaves drift by the window
The autumn leaves of red and gold
I see your lips, the summer kisses
The sun-burned hands I used to hold

Since you went away the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall

Mats

A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

