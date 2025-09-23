Sign up
Previous
146 / 365
Autumn Leaves
The falling leaves drift by the window
The autumn leaves of red and gold
I see your lips, the summer kisses
The sun-burned hands I used to hold
Since you went away the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
146
photos
14
followers
18
following
40% complete
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
23rd September 2025 9:46am
Privacy
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
garden
