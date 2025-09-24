Previous
Cucciolo Daydreaming… or? by matsonnestam
147 / 365

Cucciolo Daydreaming… or?

Some days are rougher than others. Maybe the best thing you can do is act like your cat – just daydream on your bed.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
40% complete

