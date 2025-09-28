Sign up
Autumn hydrangea
The colours are shifting, the air is cooler, the feeling is near autumn.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
28th September 2025 6:03pm
Tags
flower
,
fall
,
garden
,
hydrangea
