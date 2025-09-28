Previous
Autumn hydrangea by matsonnestam
Autumn hydrangea

The colours are shifting, the air is cooler, the feeling is near autumn.
28th September 2025

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
