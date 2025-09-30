Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Three Pokeberries
My get pushed challenge this week is to use the rule of odds, that is, to have an odd number of objects in your main motif.
So, here are three pokeberries on their common stem.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
1
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
153
photos
14
followers
18
following
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
30th September 2025 11:45am
Tags
pink
,
rule-of-odds
,
get-pushed-687
Mats
ace
@aecasey
here, a first attempt
September 30th, 2025
