Three Pokeberries by matsonnestam
153 / 365

Three Pokeberries

My get pushed challenge this week is to use the rule of odds, that is, to have an odd number of objects in your main motif.

So, here are three pokeberries on their common stem.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
41% complete

Photo Details

Mats ace
@aecasey here, a first attempt
September 30th, 2025  
