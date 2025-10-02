Previous
Dei pomodori verdi by matsonnestam
155 / 365

Dei pomodori verdi

An experiment, or a test if you like.

I tried to take the same picture with my iPhone 11 Pro at the 1x zoom setting and with my Olympus E-M5 using a 25 mm prime lens. I worked to make the fruits appear the same size. No post-processing was done, to allow for a fair comparison between the two.

I was actually a bit surprised by how big the difference turned out to be. In this particular case, one is clearly better – with stronger colors and more detail.

But in other situations the result might be different: indoors, in low light, or at close distances. Maybe a subject for another test some other time.

Now, over to you – which one is which?
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
42% complete

View this month »

