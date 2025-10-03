Previous
Five Red Leaves by matsonnestam
Five Red Leaves

It is October, nature is changing colour.

Shot as part of my get pushed challenge of using the rule of odds, that is, having an odd number of objects in the main motif.
3rd October 2025

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@aecasey Here is an odd number of red autumn leaves
October 3rd, 2025  
