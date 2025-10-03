Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
156 / 365
Five Red Leaves
It is October, nature is changing colour.
Shot as part of my get pushed challenge of using the rule of odds, that is, having an odd number of objects in the main motif.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
156
photos
14
followers
18
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
3rd October 2025 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
rule-of-odds
,
get-pushed-687
Mats
ace
@aecasey
Here is an odd number of red autumn leaves
October 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close