Previous
157 / 365
A Winter Rose
I did not think that they had survived after a long both hot and wet summer, but sturdy they are my winter roses.
A try to do both rule of thirds and rule of odds (five blooms or buds).
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
1
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
4th October 2025 11:17am
Tags
rose
,
rule-of-thirds
,
rule-of-odds
,
get-pushed-687
Mats
ace
@aecasey
my last attempt for now
October 6th, 2025
