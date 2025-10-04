Previous
A Winter Rose by matsonnestam
157 / 365

A Winter Rose

I did not think that they had survived after a long both hot and wet summer, but sturdy they are my winter roses.

A try to do both rule of thirds and rule of odds (five blooms or buds).
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Mats

A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
