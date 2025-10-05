Previous
Mimí in a frame of flowers by matsonnestam
158 / 365

Mimí in a frame of flowers

Another picture using a specific composition technique, frame in a frame.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Wendy ace
Thank you for the monochrome challenge, Mats. It is true that I do not do much monochrome so I am delighted with that challenge.
I ran through your project and did not see many what I would consider still lifes - except for the few that involved food.
Your challenge for the week is to set up and photograph a still life - no food allowed! (and that includes fruit baskets, wine, etc ...)
October 6th, 2025  
