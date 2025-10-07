Previous
Turning Towards the Sun by matsonnestam
160 / 365

Turning Towards the Sun

The cucumber plants had turned their leaves towards the afternoon sun. A small still life in the garden.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

