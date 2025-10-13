Previous
Cucciolo from the back by matsonnestam
166 / 365

Cucciolo from the back

My get pushed challenge for the week: take a picture of a motif you normally shoot, but from a different point of view.

Cucciolo, our house cat, is probably my favorite subject. He’s around, has beautiful eyes, and, being a cat, is easy to pose. And you don’t need a model release :)

I usually want eye contact, but here he is, from the back, in the sunset.
Mats

