Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
166 / 365
Cucciolo from the back
My get pushed challenge for the week: take a picture of a motif you normally shoot, but from a different point of view.
Cucciolo, our house cat, is probably my favorite subject. He’s around, has beautiful eyes, and, being a cat, is easy to pose. And you don’t need a model release :)
I usually want eye contact, but here he is, from the back, in the sunset.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
166
photos
14
followers
19
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
13th October 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
cat
,
get-pushed-688
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close