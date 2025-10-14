Sign up
167 / 365
Tomatoes - seen from the ground
My get pushed challenge for the week: take a photo of something you shoot regularly but from another point of view.
Here are some cherry tomatoes as seen from the camera lying on the ground below them.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
169
photos
14
followers
19
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
14th October 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
tomato
,
get-pushed-689
Mats
ace
@spanishliz
Tomatoes from below
October 16th, 2025
