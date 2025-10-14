Previous
Tomatoes - seen from the ground by matsonnestam
167 / 365

Tomatoes - seen from the ground

My get pushed challenge for the week: take a photo of something you shoot regularly but from another point of view.

Here are some cherry tomatoes as seen from the camera lying on the ground below them.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
46% complete

Photo Details

Mats ace
@spanishliz Tomatoes from below
October 16th, 2025  
