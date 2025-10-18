Previous
Stink bugs by matsonnestam
171 / 365

Stink bugs

Insects on my late tomatoes, next year I will be better on pruning and weeding, I promise...
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
