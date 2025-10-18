Sign up
Previous
171 / 365
Stink bugs
Insects on my late tomatoes, next year I will be better on pruning and weeding, I promise...
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
171
photos
14
followers
19
following
46% complete
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Views
1
365
E-M5
18th October 2025 2:23pm
Public
insects
,
tomato
,
gardening
