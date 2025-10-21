Previous
A trashed water bottle by matsonnestam
174 / 365

A trashed water bottle

Yes, I do know that plants need watering particularly in summer, but then, please at least keep the lid open.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

