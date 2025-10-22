Previous
The Photographer - on his hunt by matsonnestam
The Photographer - on his hunt

An unconventional selfie, as requested by my get pushed partner @spanishliz
22nd October 2025

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@spanishliz is this enough unconventional?
October 23rd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@matsonnestam Yes! I love this.
October 23rd, 2025  
