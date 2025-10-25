Previous
Piazza del Popolo in the morning by matsonnestam
178 / 365

Piazza del Popolo in the morning

Sixtus V made this to the primary entry to Rome from the north in his time in the 15th century. Still impressive.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact