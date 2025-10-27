Sign up
It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important
From "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
A response to my get pushed challenge of doing the quote challenge.
27th October 2025
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
get-pushed-691
,
wsl-37
Wendy
ace
This is a great shot, Mats.
Do you mind some constructive criticism?
Your photo is awesome and the quote is perfect for it. You caught the intent of the quote challenge perfectly.
I really like that you left open negative space with the soil to put the quote into. Also, a good choice of colour for the text. It does stand out from the soil.
Great planning there!
However, it is difficult to read the quote since the text is fairly small.
I noticed that you cropped your photo in the 16x9 format. Is it possible to use the original format to allow for more soil to show which would give you more room to increase the size of the text font?
I hope you don't mind my comments - but I do believe that this is the original intent of the get pushed challenge - to connect with another member on a more personal and open basis to help each other to grow,
October 28th, 2025
Wendy
ace
Lastly - it is wsl-36 that is presently running until Wednesday.
WSL-37 starts on Thursday and runs until next Wednesday. This is a weekly challenge just like the get pushed challenge.
You should change your tag to wsl-36.
October 28th, 2025
