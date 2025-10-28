Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
181 / 365
How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives
The passing sun, a sprouting spruce and a dry one, how did they spend their days?
A second try on my current get pushed challenge to do the quote challenge.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
181
photos
14
followers
19
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-691
,
wsl-36
Mats
ace
@farmreporter
more quotes for you
October 28th, 2025
Wendy
ace
This is absolutely awesome, Mats!!
Love it and A FAV!!
Your quote stands out so much better here.
October 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Love it and A FAV!!
Your quote stands out so much better here.