How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives by matsonnestam
181 / 365

How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives

The passing sun, a sprouting spruce and a dry one, how did they spend their days?

A second try on my current get pushed challenge to do the quote challenge.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@farmreporter more quotes for you
October 28th, 2025  
Wendy ace
This is absolutely awesome, Mats!!
Love it and A FAV!!
Your quote stands out so much better here.
October 28th, 2025  
